Drive-in bingo back on in Killeshin

By Suzanne Pender

EXPECT plenty of bingo lingo on Sunday 13 September as Killeshin GAA Club turns to the latest fundraising craze – drive-in bingo. Fresh out of lockdown, Killeshin’s drive-in bingo event is now ready to go and will take place on Sunday, 13 September, at 3pm in the club grounds (R93XF53).

The club will welcome cars to drive into their grounds, where people of all ages can then try their lucky on the fun game of drive-in bingo. The drive-in bingo caller in Killeshin is Joe Smithers, while a terrific sound system and the opportunity to tune the bingo into your car radio means there’s no way anyone will miss out on all the action!

Some great cash prizes are up for grabs each day in Killeshin, too. Drive-in bingo will also take place in Killeshin on Sunday 27 September.