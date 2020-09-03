Fiancée of Dublin hit-and-run victim appeals for information

Thiago Osorio Cortes was knocked off his bike and later died in hospital. Photo: via Facebook

Updated 11am

The fiancée of a delivery cyclist killed in a hit-and-run in Dublin is appealing to the driver of the car to come forward.

Thiago Cortes, who was originally from Brazil, was knocked off his bike on the city’s north quays on Monday evening – he died in hospital on Wednesday morning.

The car understood to be involved in the incident was later discovered a short distance away. It is understood that four people may have fled the scene. No arrests have yet been made and Garda enquires are continuing.

Mr Cortes’s fiancée, Teresa Dantas, appealed directly to those involved to “be brave” and come forward with information.

She said: “You were driving a car, you hit someone and you left him there to die. Just please say what you did. Come forward.

“If you know something, it wasn’t you but you know something, or have any information please go to the gardaí. Please say something.”

He wanted to come here for a better life…. and we were getting that. We had a great life here.

Speaking on the Today with Claire Byrne show on RTÉ Radio One this morning, Ms Dantas spoke of being with Mr Cortes in the emergency room and in ICU: “They told me, if he was alive, from the tone I knew it was very serious… that it would be really difficult for him to survive.”

Ms Dantas said it was “‘amazing to see how much love there is around him” following the vigil held for Mr Cortes last night and the support from both Irish people and the Brazilian community.

She said the couple had lived in Ireland for over two years and that Mr Cortes proposed to her in March on her birthday. She said he had felt that he would have better opportunities in Ireland than in Brazil.

“He wanted to come here for a better life…. and we were getting that. We had a great life here.”

Vigil

The English Language Students’ Union of Ireland (ELSU) organised a candlelit vigil to remember Mr Cortes on Wednesday evening, with people wearing black or a Deliveroo uniform.

Mr Cortes had only been working for Deliveroo for ten days.

A spokeswoman for Deliveroo told The Irish Times that the death of Mr Cortes was a “tragedy and a terrible loss”.

“Our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with the family and friends of the rider. We will do everything we can to ensure that the family of the rider is supported during this extremely difficult time,” she said.

It is understood that Deliveroo is in touch with Mr Cortes’ family and that the company provides insurance which will provide support for the family of the rider.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses, with anyone who was in the area between 10.15pm and 10.30pm that night being asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station (01 6668000) or the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111).