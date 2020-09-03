Government to unveil new Covid-19 plan to allow for international travel

Eamon Ryan said the plan would “restore livelihoods as well as protect lives.” Photo: Niall Carson/PA

A new medium-term Government plan to deal with Covid-19 will be introduced on September 14th, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has told the Dáil.

The Green Party leader said the plan will be “as important, if not more important than the Budget” and would allow people to return to some sort of normality in the coming months.

It is expected that an easing of restrictions on international travel will be contained in the plan, with Mr Ryan saying that it would contain “a planned approach allowing for connectivity.”

He said the Government was looking at the experience of other countries and could allow Ireland “to waive the requirement for 14 days restriction on travel” when someone comes into the State.

Mr Ryan said the plan would “restore livelihoods as well as protect lives.”

“The Government has to now start preparing for the next, six, nine, 18 months, a medium-term approach, where in the absence of a vaccine we have to manage it and included in that we will have to manage international travel,” he said.

Mr Ryan was responding to Social Democrats joint leader Róisín Shortall who accused the Government of “not playing its part” as the public was foregoing so much of “normal life” and the business community was “paying an enormous price” because of the pandemic.

She said there was a failure to ensure an effective testing and tracing system for proper controls at airports and ports and the Government’s response had been “wholly inadequate”.