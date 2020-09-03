HSE to recruit hundreds of new Covid-19 swabbers

The HSE is looking to hire more than 700 new community swabbers to help support its Covid-19 testing regime.

A recruitment drive is being launched next week to fill the roles, with students and people seeking part-time work being urged to apply.

Applicants do not need any experience and full training will be provided.

HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O’Connor says the new recruits will allow other workers in the health service who had been redeployed in recent months to return to their previous roles.

“We have many people who’ve been deployed to support swabbing and contact tracing, and it’s really important for us now to be able to recruit dedicated swabbers and to allow those clinical staff to go back to be able to support all the services,” she said.

“That competition is going live on Monday, there’ll be a dedicated online campaign, people will be able to access it on the HSE.ie website, and this role is flexible across seven days.”