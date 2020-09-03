Latest Covid-19 figures

At least one further case of Covid-19 was recorded in Carlow according to figures released on Thursday evening.

The case or cases are among 95 confirmed cases of Covid announced nationally this evening.

The precise Carlow figure will not be known until tomorrow due to how the department of health publish figures.

The county cumulative figure remains unchanged at 237 reflecting the fact no new Carlow cases were reported yesterday.

There have been 41 new cases of Covid-19 in Carlow the last 14 days.

The Carlow rate of Covid-19 is no longer the highest per 100,000 of population over the last seven days. It is now only sixth highest.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Of the cases notified today:

52 are men / 43 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

16 cases have been identified as community transmission

51 in Dublin, 6 in Kildare, 6 in Meath, the remaining 32 cases are Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This virus relies on human contact. The virus has not changed and neither have the basic measures that keep us all protected. It is these basic measures that are most important to keep Covid-19 under control. Remember to wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, to know the safe way to wear a face covering, avoid touching your face, cough into your elbow, reduce your social contacts and keep a physical distance of 2 metres at the top of your mind when you do meet others.”