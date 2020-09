A man in his 50s is being held in Henry Street Garda station. File photo: PA

A man has been arrested after cannabis worth more than €30,000 was seized in Limerick.

Gardaí searched a house in Abbeyfeale just after 6pm on Wednesday evening, and found a grow house containing over €15,000 worth of cannabis plants.

Further searches of the house led to cannabis herb worth €15,000 also being discovered.

Fans, heat lamps, an irrigation system and gardening equipment were also taken from the house.

A man in his 50s was arrested and is being held in Henry Street Garda station.