Martin and Varadkar accused of damaging national interests over Hogan resignation

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have been accused of damaging the country’s national interest by calling on EU Commissioner Phil Hogan to resign.

Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan says the two party leaders should have considered the consequences of their actions before calling for him to consider his position.

Ireland now looks likely to lose the key trade portfolio in a reshuffle of EU Commissioners.

Mr O’Callaghan claims the Government did not think their strategy through.

“In politics you need to be able to see 24 hours, 48 hours down the road. I think when they called upon him [Mr Hogan] to consider his position, the consequence of that was that we were telling the commission that we didn’t have confidence in him,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

National Interest

He added: “I don’t know Phil Hogan, I don’t speak for him, but I do think it was not in the country’s national interest [calling for his resignation]”.

Following Mr Hogan’s resignation, over his attendance at the controversial Golfgate event, EU Commision President Ursual von der Leyen asked the Irish Government to put forward a male and a female candidate for a commissioner role.

However, she did not guarantee Ireland would retain the trade portfolio.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told his party he would not be surprised if Ireland loses the European Trade Commissioner role, vacated by the resignation of Mr Hogan.