Pandemic was always coming, medical professor says

By Vivienne Clarke

A pandemic was always a possibility and people need to learn to live with the threat of Covid-19, according to consultant geriatrician Professor Ronan Collins.

“We have lost the skills to cope with a pandemic,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

“This was always coming,” he said, adding that people appeared to have forgotten previous pandemics in Ireland such as TB, polio and rheumatic fever.

He said the greater good of society would not be served by continuing to adopt an ultra-conservative approach to Covid-19 and the virus should be a wake-up call as there may not be a vaccine for some time: “We’re going to have to learn to live with this.”

Prof Collins said that everyone needed to be afraid, but he did not want “to be terrorising people.”

Hospitals

The death rate was not the only outcome of how society comes through the pandemic, he said. Age in itself was not the greatest risk factor of how seriously ill people could become.

Daily bulletins on the numbers of cases were not helpful, added Prof Collins. The fact that hospitalisations were down was a good marker of how well Ireland was dealing with the pandemic.

Hospitals were not seeing a great surge in cases, he said. More positive swab results were not a good measure of the impact of the illness. “If you do swab more people you will find more cases.”

More testing will highlight more cases, but “some of these will not even be ill,” he said.