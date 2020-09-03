Restaurants hit back after lack of consultation over new Covid-19 guidelines

Restauranteurs have expressed dissatisfaction with new guidelines requiring them to keep a record of all substantial meals ordered for 28 days.

Updated industry guidelines to stop the spread of Covid-19 in restaurants and cafes from Fáilte Ireland will now require businesses to keep a record of what each customer orders, along with the date and time of their arrival.

They must also allow no more than six people from three separate households at a table, while the name and contact details of one person per party must be recorded with all details kept on file for four weeks.

Restaurants Association of Ireland CEO Adrian Cummins said the association was not made aware of the guidelines around maintaining a record of customers’ orders: “This has just slipped in without any consultation with the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

“This will add extra regulatory burden to our members, and considering that moves are now afoot to try and get wet pubs open in October, this will effectively be null and void in four weeks’ time.”

The new guidelines come as the Dáil debates new powers for gardaí to shut down pubs and restaurants who are not complying with public health regulations.