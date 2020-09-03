Tallaght Children’s Hospital reopens to patients

The Children’s Hospital in Tallaght has reopened to patients again, but not with full acute services.

Acute services for children were temporarily relocated in March due to Covid-19.

On Thursday morning the hospital reopened services including the 24-hour Emergency Care Unit, medical inpatients, x-ray and outpatients.

However, critically ill and critically injured children will continue to be redirected to Crumlin and Temple Street.

On March 27th the hospital moved acute paediatric services out of its unit at Tallaght hospital due to a predicted “unprecedented demand on acute services, especially adult services” at the hospital.

The children and young person’s services located in Tallaght moved to the existing children’s hospitals at Crumlin and Temple Street, and also to the urgent care centre at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

