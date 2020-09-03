Traffic chaos in St Mullins

St Mullins not so tranquil

By Elizabeth Lee

St Mullins, the beautiful, tranquil village in the south of the county that was once referred to as “Carlow’s hidden gem” may not be so hidden any more as tourists flock to the monastic, Barrow-side setting in their droves.

The village that once attracted Christian pilgrims to worship with St Moling is now over-run with tourists, all keen to soak up the beautiful Barrow-side setting.

So much so that their cars, bikes and vans are clogging up the few, tiny roads in the actual village, blocking up the residents’ driveways and access points.

The vehicular-overcrowding of St Mullins was raised by cllr Tommy Kinsella at the September meeting of Muinebheag Municipal District. He raised concerns about cars being parked across access points and on both sides of the road, from the ancient graveyard right down to the river. Cllr Kinsella contended that if there was an accident on the river or along the banks, emergency services would not be able to reach it. He also added that in recent weeks, a visitor had parked his car in front of a resident’s house for 90 minutes while he enjoyed a scenic river walk, only to return to meet a very irate St Mullins native. The heated discussion that ensued almost came to blows, cllr Kinsella said.

Peace and tranquillity, indeed.