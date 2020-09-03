Two Kerry schools send pupils home after Covid cases confirmed

Two schools in Kerry have sent groups of students home after pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

The two schools, a primary and a secondary, are in the same area.

The secondary school sent home students in one year group having found out about the positive case this morning, before contacting the HSE for advice.

Just one student in the secondary school has tested positive for the virus.

According to Radio Kerry, the primary school in question sent home two classes after a pupil there also tested positive for the virus.

The primary school was contacted, but declined to comment on the situation.

This is the third day since schools reopened last week that a group of students have been sent home due to a confirmed case.

Yesterday, a school in Co Clare contacted students to inform them the school in the south of the country would be forced to close after a number of staff members were identified as close contacts of a confirmed case.

Earlier in the week, two Dublin primary schools sent a number of students home after a child tested positive for the virus in each school.