Veteran fundraiser Pat will cycle 32km for kids’ hospital

By Suzanne Pender

THERE’S no stopping the fundraising efforts of Knockananna man Pat Carroll, who’s back on the road again this month clocking up the miles for charity.

Pat will take on a charity cycle from Carlow town to Knockananna, a distance of approximately 32km, on Friday 25 September to raise funds for the Children’s Medical Research Centre at Crumlin Hospital.

This certainly isn’t Pat’s first time to turn physical effort into a charitable donation – in fact, over the years, Pat has completed a total of 36 marathons, which includes 25 Dublin City Marathons, six London Marathons, two Belfast Marathons, one Finglas and one Cork.

He’s also completed a 30-mile Blessington to Knockananna run and even took part in a head shave for charity!

All of Pat’s efforts have helped to raise an astonishing €200,000 over the years for so many worthy causes, both local and national. This time, Pat is turning to the bike to clock up the charitable euros and is currently training daily as he looks forward to the cycle on Friday 25 September.

Due to the current restrictions, Pat has to find an alternative way for people to donate to the worthy cause of the Children’s Medical Research Centre at Crumlin Hospital.

He has therefore set up a GoFundMe page called Pat Carroll Carlow to Knockananna Cycle. All donations would be very gratefully received.