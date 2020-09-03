Young women’s quick thinking saved the life of man on bridge

THE quick thinking of two young Graiguecullen women ensured a distressed local man got the help he needed recently.

Nadia Deere (20) and 22-year-old Chloe Nolan were crossing Graiguecullen Bridge in the early hours of Sunday 9 August when they spotted the distressed man sitting on top of the bridge facing the river.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, they quickly rang the gardaí in Carlow, who promptly arrived and managed to talk him down.

The man’s experience was shared widely when he wrote a letter to ***The Nationalist*** highlighting the incident two weeks ago. However, how the gardaí were alerted had been unknown.

“We were going over Graiguecullen Bridge when we saw him. He was sitting over it,” recalls Nadia.

It was a quiet night in Graiguecullen. There was some passing traffic, but it appeared the distressed man did not catch the attention of drivers.

“He was on the phone and he looked distressed. I had that gut feeling.”

Nadia and Chloe decided to ring the gardaí and not approach the man directly out of caution.

“We didn’t want to go over to him as we didn’t want to distress him further and we wouldn’t have the knowledge how to talk to someone in that situation.”

Gardaí were on the scene within minutes, with several officers responding. After a short period, a garda had successfully coaxed the man down.

“They really could not have done any better,” said Nadia.

The young Graiguecullen women were unaware of how the man was doing until they saw his letter in ***The Nationalist***, in which he thanked the gardaí and expressed gratitude to whoever alerted them. He was also appreciative of the opportunity he now has now that he has begun to get help.

The moving letter was shared widely on social media and was even mentioned on the ***Ryan Tubridy Show***.

“I was delighted for him. I wasn’t sure what way he was,” said Nadia. “I’m very happy for him; it’s a very hard thing to go through.”