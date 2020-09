A man in his late 40s is currently being questioned. File photo

A man has been arrested after drugs worth more than €250,000 were seized in Dublin.

Gardaí searched an apartment in Dún Laoghaire on Thursday night and found cocaine with an estimated street value of €253,000 and heroin worth €2,400.

Drug paraphernalia, including a large hydraulic press and mixing bowls, were also seized.

A man in his late 40s is currently being questioned at Dún Laoghaire Garda station.