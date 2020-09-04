Ballyloughan ICA made home-made blankets during lockdown

By Elizabeth Lee

THE industrious members of Ballyloughan ICA put their time during lockdown to good use when they created beautiful blankets made from wool remnants.

The members diligently knitted 18-inch squares from brightly-coloured assorted balls of wool, which guild president Joan Doyle crocheted together to make knee blankets.

“During the lockdown, I thought that it would be a good way to get us engaged. We had no meetings so it was a way of connecting with one another,” explained Joan.

“In the early days, the weather was beautiful, so I would walk to some of the members’ homes and chat with them in the garden. I think it gave us a sense of purpose.”

Joan collected the knitted pieces, crocheted them together and then used old duvet covers to create cosy, beautiful blankets. In all, the women made about 16 large blankets, which will be donated to local nursing homes, while smaller ones will be given to the Women’s Aid centre for children’s cots and beds.

The ICA women are not known for ever, ever being idle, so another member, Mary O’Neill, spent some of her time in lockdown making scrubs and face masks for people.

Ballyloughan ICA is the largest of the 19 guilds in Carlow and has 27 members.