Borris Lacemakers launch online brochure

BORRIS Lace may be a 19th century craft, but Borris Lacemakers have embraced the digital age by launching a new online brochure.

As part of National Heritage Week, the group launched new promotional material to encourage more people to join their mission to revive the tradition of Borris Lace.

The Design and Crafts Council of Ireland sponsored this project and group members were grateful for the support, especially to client liaison officer Mary Whelan for all her help.

The eye-catching brochure was crafted by creative designer Ciara Mulvany, while Eileen O’Rourke from Carlow Tourism also provided valuable helpful input.

There are 23 members of Borris Lacemakers and they have kept busy during the pandemic, although they have not been able to hold their weekly classes.

They took part in a webinar on heritage crafts, which was hosted by the Design and Craft Council during Heritage Week.

They are also involved in an ambitious cross-border project with the South Armagh Lace Collection, which will include a documentary.

The group have applied for funding through the Town and Village Grant Schemes for signage and equipment promoting the lace tradition in Borris.

They also hope to establish a schools project later in the year, when circumstances allow.

Classes, when they eventually resume, will cater for all levels, from beginners to the very experienced.

For more information, check out their Facebook page.