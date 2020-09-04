Carlow museum remembers US Army officer Donie Cunningham

A REMEMBRANCE ceremony was held to mark the life of a beloved Carlow solider who died in service 25 years ago.

US Army Warrant Officer Donie Cunningham was just 32 when he died in 1995 following a helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea.

A remembrance ceremony took place recently in St Mary’s Cemetery to mark the 25th anniversary of his passing.

In attendance were Donie’s wife Teresa Cunningham and daughter Fiona Cunningham.

Carlow Military Museum secretary John Murphy, who served in the FAC with Donie in the 1980s and was a family friend, spoke about Donie’s rich life.

Donie was born New York in 1963. Son of Colm and Dolores Cunningham of Athy Road, Carlow, Donie was educated in Carlow at St Joseph’s NS, Bishop Foley Primary School and St Marys’ Academy. Donie was a keen sportsman with a particular passion for hurling; he later won a minor All-Ireland medal.

When Donie was 17 he enlisted in the local FCA unit, D Company, 10 Infantry Battalion, at its HQ on the Green Road, Carlow. Donie enjoyed his time in FCA and participated in weapons and leadership courses. Donie studied at Carlow Regional College (now IT Carlow) and began to consider a military career. The 1980s were particularly dark times for employment prospects. Due to Donie’s birthplace, he began to consider a career in the US Army. He applied through a European recruiting station and was accepted. Donie completed his recruit training in Virginia. He was then posted to the US 7th Army in Germany. This made trips home a little easier in the 1980s. Donie’s military career went up a gear when he was selected for training as a crew chief on a UH60 Blackhawk Helicopter. At this time, Donie also began studying for a science degree at the University of Maryland.

Donie was again selected for pilot training, which meant returning to the United States. He qualified in October 1990, receiving promotion to warrant offer. The invasion of Kuwait in 1990 by Iraq resulted in Donie being deployed in the Middle East.

He served in both Desert Shield and Desert Storm. When the war ended, Donie was posted to Fort Riley in the USA. He remained Stateside for three years and was posted back to Germany in 1994. Donie was able to come back to Carlow several times. On one of those trips he married Teresa Maher.

In August 1995, Donie was sent as a temporary replacement to a US base in Cyprus. Duties included resupplying the US Embassy in Beirut. Sadly, it was on one of these trips that his helicopter exploded and crashed into the sea.

His comrades Chief Warrant Officer Michael Baker, Specialist Robert A Rogers and Specialist Dale L Wood also died in the tragedy and were remembered at the ceremony.

Donie’s life was taken far too soon, at the age of 32. He was buried with full US Army military honours. Donie left behind Teresa, sons Conor and Ciaran and daughter Fiona.

Chairperson of the military museum Paul Maguire said that the military museum’s role was first and foremost to acknowledge Carlovaians who were “often in the eye of the storm of peacekeeping or war”.

Donie’s family had donated the uniforms and medals for a display, which had become the foundation stone of the military museum.

There is still a perpetual display in the military museum to Donie.

Mr Maguire said he was honoured not only to remember Donie but to meet his family and reaffirm the link between the museum and the Cunnighams.