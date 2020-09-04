Charities’ umbrella group welcomes funding of €11m

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Wheel, the national association of charities, has welcomed the announcement of a further €11m in funding for charities under the Covid-19 Stability Fund.

Deirdre Garvey, CEO of The Wheel, said: “We are very pleased to see these badly-needed funds being transferred to financially impacted charities today. It will go a long way to help hard-pressed organisations to continue their essential work.”

The Wheel is estimating a combined shortfall of €500m in charities’ income by the end of 2020.

“While the funding announced today goes some way to closing the gap, the scheme was primarily designed to support the worst-hit charities to cope with urgent cash flow and liquidity needs. A medium-to-long-term strategy is now needed to protect key services,” said Deirdre.

The funding will help with short-term cash flow issues caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

Two previous tranches of the funding were announced in June and July and benefited 276 organisations amounting to €14.1m in funding.

The third tranche of the fund was announced on 4 September by the minister for social protection Heather Humphreys, health minister Stephen Donnelly and junior minister with responsibility for charities Joe O’Brien.