Death notices and funeral arrangements

Christopher Edmonds

Christopher Edmonds, Ballyglisheen, Ballymurphy, Co Carlow, who passed, peacefully, on Thursday 3 September, at his residence.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Noreen, sons Andy and Sam, daughter Sara, grandaughters Róisín, Ciara, Iva, Nia, sons in law, daughter in law, brothers, sisters, Grainne, Denise,the palliative care team and Anne.

Reposing at his residence on Friday September, from 2pm to 8pm. Arriving at Mount Jerome for cremation at 2.15pm on Saturday September.

Pat (Pakie) Murphy

Pakie Murphy, Green Road, Carlow and late of Myshall, peacefully, with his family and in the loving care of the many kind staff in the District Hospital, Carlow on Thursday 3 September.

Predeceased by his son Pat and his daughter Elizabeth. Sadly missed by Anna Mary, much loved father of Marie, Brendan, Caroline, Rory, Fidelma and Martin. Deeply regretted by his beloved grandchildren Gavin, Damon, Declan, Daniel, Padraig, Chloe, Conor, Amy, Darragh, Killian, Rachel, Dylan, Fionn, Ella and Mia, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Friday from 4pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in The Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall, followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery.