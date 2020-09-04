Dublin Bus double decker stolen and crashed in city centre

Gardai and Dublin Bus have launched separate investigations after a double decker bus was stolen from a depot on the south side of the city and later crashed.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, and officers say a teenage boy later attended a garda station in relation to the incident.

The bus was stolen from the Harristown depot in Finglas at 4.30pm on Sunday, and was then involved in a collision near Liffey Valley.

Dublin Bus says the vehicle was out of service, no passengers were on board, and one individual was on board the bus at the time of the incident.

It says the matter is under investigation by An Garda Síochána, and Dublin Bus has also launched an internal investigation.

Gardai said the boy will be referred to the Juvenile Liaison Officer programme.