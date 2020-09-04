Fundraiser for Thiago Cortes reaches over €50,000

A fundraiser has been set up for Thiago Osorio Cortes. Photo: via Facebook

A fundraiser for the victim of a hit-and-run has now raised €53,396.

The fund which was set up through GoFundMe, is to help cover the costs of bringing the remains of Thiago Cortes back to his home country of Brazil.

Mr Cortes was working for Deliveroo on Monday night when was knocked off his bike by a car on North Wall Quay..

The driver fled the scene and gardaí say no arrests have been made. They also believe that the car involved was being driven by a teenager.

Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil on Wednesday in memory of Thiago Cortes.

Thiago’s fiance Teresa Dantas paid tribute to the people who have helped her:

“It has given me a lot of strength actually and my mom is hear with me as well. I was telling her that I did not know I was this strong.

“I think Thiago always knew and he would always tell me this but I really didn’t know. I think it is a way of him showing me I can do this with all the love and support I have received from people.”

Hospital bills

The fundraiser was set up by Ana Moreira on behalf of Teresa Dantas.

On the GoFundMe page it says “Thiago was a good friend, a good son and a good partner with his fiancée and he had a lot of dreams. We are looking for justice, the person who did this needs to pay for this crime.

“We know that this campaign will not bring our Thiago back, no money will make us overcome your loss, we know that everybody cares about him, about his fiancée and his family and all of you want to help in some way.

“As lots of people were so willing to help Thiago and his family, the amount for the fundraiser was increased as we are still deciding if Thiago will be cremated and if his ashes will be left here in Ireland or if his body will be transported to Brazil.

It also says the fundraiser will help with all expenses such as hospital bills, lawyer costs, funeral costs, bureaucracies here and in Brazil and also financial aid to Thiago`s family as well.