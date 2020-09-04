Inflatable beach toys should be banned, says water safety group

Inflatable beach toys should be banned on open water, according to Water Safety Ireland. Photo: Getty Images

Inflatable beach toys should be banned on open water, according to Water Safety Ireland.

It comes after the death of a 5-year-old boy who fell from an inflatable dinghy in Co Mayo earlier this summer.

While dozens of people were rescued from inflatable devices on beaches and lakes around the country.

A number of councils are considering by-laws to ban the so called ‘floating killers’.

But John Leech from Water Safety Ireland says there should be a nationwide ban: “If we see the prolific use of them again, like we have this summer and into the autumn, unfortunately we’re going to lose people and we shouldn’t be losing children, or indeed adults. Our country is not suited for these inflatables.”