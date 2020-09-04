KCLR show adds extra excitement to Credit Union’s monthly draw

By Suzanne Pender

THERE was plenty of buzz and excitement at Carlow Credit Union last week as their monthly draw took to the airwaves with a terrific €37,000 up for grabs.

KCLR’s outdoor broadcast was in Askea to chat to Carlow Credit Union staff, take in the atmosphere and, of course, brighten up one lucky member’s day with a terrific €15,000 top prize.

Presenter of KCLR Live Eimear Ní Bhraonáin chatted with CEO Deirdre Roche about how Carlow Credit Union is managing during Covid-19, while credit manager Siobhán Gray also spoke about lending and how popular and convenient their new online loan application service is. The credit union’s loan sale for new loans over €25,000 with a greatly reduced rate is also proving very popular among Carlow members.

Carlow Credit Union’s monthly €15,000 draw is held at their Carlow office on the last Friday of every month and there’s always great excitement around the event, with members all hoping they’ll be the ones picked out for the monthly prize of €15,000.

August is their end-of-year draw, so any surplus funds are drawn out as extra prizes for those members who have paid to join the draw.

Carlow Credit Union has been running their draws live on Facebook for the past three years, with members viewing the draws and also commenting online after the draw to congratulate the lucky winners.

The August monthly winner of €15,000 was Noel Murphy, while the following were extra cash prize winners: winner 1, €2,000, Martha and William Deverill; winner 2, €2,000, Helen Haughney; winner 3, €3,000, Marie Coogan; winner 4, €5,000, Jerzy and Sylvia Karys; and winner 5, €10,000, Aidan Hogan.

It costs €33.01 to enter the 12 draws. When a member enters, they complete an entry form and they authorise Carlow Credit Union to deduct the €33.01 every August from their account.

Anyone wishing to join the monthly draw can do so at any time of the year and the relevant amount is deducted from their account.

Among the guests on the show were Deirdre Roche, CEO of Carlow Credit Union; Siobhan Gray, credit manager, Carlow Credit Union; Elaine Grant, director at Carlow Credit Union; and many friends of the credit union, including cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Tom O’Neill and deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.