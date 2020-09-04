Latest Covid-19 figures

At least one further Carlow case of Covid-19 was recorded this evening.

The case or cases were among 98 reported nationally but the exact figure will not be known until tomorrow due to how the department of health publish figures.

The county cumulative total did rise to 251 this evening, an increase of two. This reflects cases announced yesterday.

The rolling seven day Carlow figure is now only 12 cases and 35 over the last two weeks.

There has been a clear downward trend in new cases in Carlow this week.

On another positive note, there were no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

As of midnight Thursday 3 September, the HPSC has been notified of 98 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today;

48 are men / 50 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

42% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

9 cases have been identified as community transmission

24 in Dublin, 13 in Kildare, 8 in Kerry, 6 in Kildare, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Louth, 5 in Tipperary and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Galway, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “As we head into another weekend, keep physical distance top of mind at all times. Have no more than 6 visitors to your home and keep 2m between you. Open windows and keep rooms well ventilated if possible.

“It’s important that we all keep our number of social contacts low while we focus on keeping our schools safe, continuing to resume healthcare services and ultimately protecting the most vulnerable from Covid-19.”

Earlier today, a Dublin doctor called for the daily Covid-19 figures announcement to be axed as they are causing “huge anxiety” and are “utterly meaningless”.

Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail is one of a number of prominent Irish doctors urging for the daily figures to be replaced with a comprehensive weekly briefing, adding that no other European country makes daily announcements about Covid-19 numbers.