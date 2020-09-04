Mairead McGuinness & Andrew McDowell to be nominated for EU Commissioner role

Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell are set to be put forward by the government for the vacant position of EU Commissioner.

Ms McGuinness has been the vice president of the European Parliament since 2017, while Andrew McDowell is the current vice president of the European Investment Bank.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will not be one of the Government’s nominees for the role of European Commissioner.

According to the Irish Times, the Cabinet held an meeting before lunch on Friday where the names of the two nominees were discussed by Ministers.

The Government is set to submit the names of two candidates to replace Phil Hogan to the European Commission on Friday.

Mr Hogan resigned as Ireland’s EU commissioner after controversy over his attendance at an Oireachtas golf dinner in Clifden, Co Galway and his movements in the country during his visit to Ireland.

President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen asked Ireland to submit the names of a woman and a man, in accordance with her priority of pursuing gender balance in the commission.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says he’s glad Simon Coveney did not put his name forward in the end:

“He is somebody of enormous ability and he certainly would have been a top class commissioner had he decided to go for it.

“For Ireland and for the government I am really glad he is staying quite frankly. He is somebody we need as we enter the next stage of Brexit.”

