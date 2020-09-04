Man arrested in Dublin in connection with €59,000 invoice fraud

A man in his 30’s has been arrested in Dublin in connection with a €59,000 invoice fraud investigation.

He is the fifth person to be arrested as part of an operation targeting the activity of a West African Organised crime gang.

He is being questioned in connection with two suspected invoice scams. It is believed €59,000 was lodged into Irish bank accounts and then withdrawn in cash and transferred to other international accounts.

The man is being held at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the criminal Justice Act.