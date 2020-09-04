Man in critical conditional after assault in Dublin

Friday, September 04, 2020

A man in his 40s is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in Dublin’s north inner city.

He received serious head injuries during the incident which happened at Seville Place at around 3am on Wednesday.

He is now being treated in the Mater Hospital where his condition has been described as critical.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Those who may have camera footage or were travelling in the area at the time are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station.

