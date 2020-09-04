Minister and sporting bodies to discuss Covid-19 restrictions

Sports Minister Catherine Martin is set to meet with sporting bodies and public health officials to discuss the possibility of spectators returning to games under public health guidelines.

Last month it was announced that all sports fixtures must be played behind closed doors after a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Today, Ms Martin will host a teleconference with officials from the GAA, FAI, IRFU and Sport Ireland, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn to discuss if the restrictions can be addressed.

Ms Martin is believed to be keen to see restrictions lifted on spectator numbers for events, in a safe way that is in line with public health guidelines.

It is understood they will discuss the entrance and exit from matches and how they can be managed safely.

The announcement that games would be moved completely behind closed doors sparked much frustration among sporting bodies. GAA county finals were taking place in various counties the weekend after the restrictions were announced.

Before the restrictions, limited crowds had been allowed to attend sporting fixtures.