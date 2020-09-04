Ministers to brief Cabinet following meeting with sporting organisations

Three Ministers and the acting Chief Medical Officer have met sports sector representatives by videoconference to discuss Covid-19 challenges.

Minister for Sport Catherine Martin, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Junior Minister for Sport Jack Chambers have expressed their appreciation of the role sporting bodies have played in response to the pandemic.

They say the use of sporting facilities for test sites and other purposes was a vital support for the health services.

They added that clubs in a range of sports throughout the country stepped up to support elderly and vulnerable people in their communities and acknowledged the high level of compliance with the protocols and other public health guidance at all levels of sport.

In a statement released following the meeting, Ms Martin said: “Our discussions were wide-ranging and informative, covering not just the issue of spectators but also other challenges facing the sport sector.

“I have been very impressed by the commitment throughout the sport sector to support their communities during the pandemic and by the flexible and innovative approaches they have taken to return to training and competition in a responsible and safe way.

“Sport is a vital part of Irish life and my officials and Sport Ireland will continue to support the sector through the challenging winter months ahead. I can assure the sport sector that your concerns will be raised at the Cabinet table as we discuss the new roadmap to be published in the middle of the month.”