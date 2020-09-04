Mother breaks down on hearing about her son’s death

Azzam Raguragui (18) was fatally stabbed at Finsbury Park, Dundrum on May 10th, 2019.

A teenager who was stabbed during a row in a park in Dublin last year told a friend who came to help him that he believed he was going to die, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The witness said he ran to Azzam Raguragui (18) when he saw he had been injured during the fight, which followed a dispute between two groups of teenagers over a stolen bicycle.

“I was telling Azzam he was going to make it and he was telling me he was going to die,” the witness told prosecution counsel James Dwyer SC.

Azzam suffered five stab wounds during the melee and later died in hospital.

The deceased’s mother broke down in court as her son’s final moments were recounted by the witness. Mr Justice Paul McDermott asked the jury to leave and, when he later brought them back into court, told them that the deceased’s mother had become “extremely overwrought”. He said that cases of this kind generate “real and understandable emotions particularly to those who have suffered loss.”

The judge explained that the court deals with matters in a clinical way, which although appropriate, “brings its own effects and causes emotions to run very high.” He asked the jury to put aside emotion and said that while that may seem “aloof or cold” their job is to consider and analyze the facts in a dispassionate way.

Dispute

The 17-year-old accused, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but not guilty to the murder of 18-year-old Azzam Raguragui at Finsbury Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14 on May 10th, 2019. The court has heard that a row broke out between two groups of teenagers following a dispute over a stolen bicycle. Mr Raguragui suffered five stab wounds during the melee.

Earlier on Friday the jury heard from another teenager who was involved in the fight at Finsbury Park. The witness said that he was with Azzam and a group of friends in Dundrum. He said there had been a dispute with friends of the accused over a stolen bike and later that evening he was with his friends in Finsbury Park when the accused and others approached. The two groups talked for a time but then Mr Raguragui and a member of the other group walked away from the main group. They were talking privately, he said, when the other boy “boxed” Mr Raguragui in the forehead. The witness said a fight broke out and in the middle of the fight he saw Mr Raguragui on the ground trying to kick the accused while the accused stabbed Mr Raguragui.

He added: “He couldn’t do much because he was getting stabbed but he was backing away on his back and his legs kicking.” The fight ended suddenly and the witness ran to his friend and waited for an ambulance to arrive. He said: “It is like you’re in a dream that really did not happen.” After the ambulance had left he went to a local mosque, believing Azzam would recover and they would have a laugh about it all later. When he found out that night that Azzam was dead he was “shocked”. “None of us thought that Azzam was going to die,” he said. “When we got the news I was just shook. I couldn’t accept it. I didn’t want to accept it.”

Under cross examination the witness denied a suggestion by Michael Bowman SC for the defence that he and his friends at the mosque agreed to say that the first punch was thrown by a member of the accused’s group. He insisted that the fight broke out after Azzam was punched.

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice McDermott and a jury of six men and six women.