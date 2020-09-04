Paul McGrath heartbroken after death of his mother

Paul McGrath with his mother Betty and niece Mawia O’Reilly in 2013. Photo: INPHO/Donall Farmer

Paul McGrath has posted an emotional tribute to his mother Betty, following her death.

The former Republic of Ireland international described his mother as his “best friend” and said “my heart is breaking”. He said: “I owe everything to her.”

Last night I lost my best friend. My beautiful mum Betty passed away peacefully and today my heart is breaking. I owe everything to her. Sleep well Mum, love you. Paul x



https://t.co/1zIWihh5E3 pic.twitter.com/j5I2Y13hn3 — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) September 4, 2020

In an interview last year with the Irish Independent, McGrath spoke of tackling his demons and said he found himself “shipwrecked in rooms of the mind”.

“Somehow, a lifeboat always arrived. If the rescue ship had a name on the hull, it might have read ‘Betty’.

“I think it is through my Mum’s help that I made it this far. My Mum’s always been there. Even when I was in an orphanage, she would always come and see me. So I never really had that disconnect. She was always the one thread.

“If ever anything was happening in my life, I was able to reach out and I knew Mum would always show up.”

McGrath was last month inducted into Irish football’s Hall of Fame. The 83-times capped McGrath played for the Republic of Ireland in Euro 88 and well as in the World Cups in 1990 and ’94.