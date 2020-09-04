Sunny spells and showers for weekend before washout next week

The weekend is set to be a mixture of sunshine and showers with highs of 17 to 18 degrees.

Met Éireann has predicted scattered showers throughout the country for Saturday, becoming more frequent in the evening. The best of the sunny spells will be in the south east of the country, with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Sunday looks like a better day with sunny spells and highs of 15 to 18 degrees. The forecast is the best for the morning and some showers will emerge in the west during the afternoon.

The weather looks bad again for next week, as Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain.

It will pick up slightly on Wednesday and Thursday before more rainy weather forecast for the weekend.

Met Éireann said: “Wednesday will be a cooler, fresher bright day with good sunny spells and scattered showers, these mainly in the west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with moderate west to northwest breezes. Current indications suggest that while much of Thursday will be mainly dry, but that rain will spread from the west on Thursday night and continue for a time on Friday with showers following for next weekend.”

Shannon Airport in Co Clare, Sherkin Island in Co Cork and Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry recorded twice the normal amount of rainfall for the August.

The worst day saw 52mm on Monday, August 24th during Storm Francis. Another named storm, Storm Ellen, also contribute to the bad weather for August.