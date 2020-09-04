The funeral arrangements of Jack Brennan, Christy Kennedy, Christopher Edmonds and Pakie Murphy

Jack Brennan

Jack Brennan (Retired Armer Salmon, Carlow) of Millview, Paupish, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 4 September at his home.

Beloved husband of Betty, much loved father of Mick, Tom, Marian, John, Liz, Georgie and the late Maurice and cherished brother of Molly and the late Mickey, Murt, Jimmy and Betty.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, his 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, especially his grand-daughter and special friend Stephanie.

Reposing at his home for family and close friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, in The Holy Family Church, Askea, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Jack’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service on Monday 7 September, 2020, at 11am by using the following link http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.

Christy Kennedy

Christy Kennedy died (peacefully) at home on 4 September surrounded by his loving family. Formerly of Cournellan, Borris. Beloved husband of Eva and much loved father of Michael, Ciaran and Aisling. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, sisters Sr Kathleen (St Leo’s), Sr Betty (Nazareth House) and Mary Dagg (Tullamore), daughters-in-law Fidelma and Catherine-Ann, adored grandchildren Cian, Grace, Aaron and Milo, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and burial will take place. Please use the online Condolences link below to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Askea Parish website, using this link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/ at 2pm on Monday.

Christopher Edmonds

Christopher Edmonds, Ballyglisheen, Ballymurphy, Co Carlow, who passed, peacefully, on Thursday 3September, at his residance.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Noreen, sons Andy and Sam, daughter Sara, grandaughters Róisín, Ciara, Iva, Nia, sons in law, daughter in law, brothers, sisters, Grainne, Denise,the palliative care team and Anne.

Reposing at his residence on Friday September, from 2pm to 8pm. Arriving at Mount Jerome for cremation at 2.15pm on Saturday September.

Pat (Pakie) Murphy

Pakie Murphy, Green Road, Carlow and late of Myshall, peacefully, with his family and in the loving care of the many kind staff in the District Hospital, Carlow on Thursday 3 September.

Predeceased by his son Pat and his daughter Elizabeth. Sadly missed by Anna Mary, much loved father of Marie, Brendan, Caroline, Rory, Fidelma and Martin. Deeply regretted by his beloved grandchildren Gavin, Damon, Declan, Daniel, Padraig, Chloe, Conor, Amy, Darragh, Killian, Rachel, Dylan, Fionn, Ella and Mia, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Friday from 4pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in The Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall, followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery.