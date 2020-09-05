Busy bibliophiles can call and collect

WHILE Carlow Library is not fully open, you can still request books.

Carlow County Council Library Service launched the Call and Collect initiative for people around the county who require library books on 8 June. This is an extension of the Bag of Books initiative, which ensured that those cocooning through the Community Response Team in county buildings were able to receive their library books.

Staff at Carlow libraries have been busy working behind the scenes putting plans in place to safely provide a limited lending service to the people around the county in need of reading material.

Library staff will make every effort within current constraints to locate specific requests and more general stock selections will be available. When ready, your books can be collected at an arranged time from your local library branch. Borris Library will not be operational for another while, but library users from the area are encouraged to contact Muinebheag Library for the moment.

To make your request, please contact your local library by email to [email protected] or by phone to the following numbers: Carlow, 059 9129705; Tullow, 059 0136299; Muinebheag, 059 9129703/705.

And don’t forget, you can access library services online and these services will continue to be available as we move through the reopening phases at www.carlowlibraries.ie.

You can: