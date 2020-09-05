Coronavirus: no new deaths and 231 new cases confirmed

There have been no new deaths and 231 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic, according to the Department of Health.

The figure is the highest number of new infections registered in the country since May.

Of the cases notified today, 69 per cent are under 45 years of age. 48 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 54 cases have been identified as community transmission.

133 of the cases are located in Dublin, 18 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, eight in Offaly, seven in Galway, seven in Wicklow, six in Meath, six in Cork, five in Donegal, five in Cavan, five in Waterford, and the remaining 18 cases in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Laois, Leitrim, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Sligo, and Tipperary.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, said: “While there is a significant number of cases in Dublin today, it is important to look at the day’s figures in the context of our seven and 14 day incidence rates. NPHET pays close attention to trends and patterns in the data over time in order to analyse the progression of Covid-19 both across the country and in particular areas or settings.”

“However, it is now really important that people in Dublin keep their social contacts as low as possible. It is also vitally important that if you feel unwell, you self-isolate immediately. Phone your GP without delay if you have a concern. Know the symptoms to pay close attention to – cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of taste or smell.

“Given the increase in the number of cases in Dublin, the HSE has opened two pop-up Covid-19 swabbing centres in Dublin this weekend, at Croke Park and at Castleknock Health Centre. Please come forward for testing if you have any concerns. Remember that if you do need a test, it will be free.”

Weekly figures

The figures come as a leading GP has warned that the daily reporting of Covid-19 figures is an “emotional rollercoaster” for people leading to huge anxiety.

Dr Maitiu O’Tuathail said it would be more helpful if figures were released on a weekly basis with greater context.

They also follow Government discussion on the reopening of the remainder of pubs across the country.

All pubs could be allowed to reopen by the middle of this month, as the Government is currently finalising a new set of guidelines to be shared with publicans’ organisations in the coming days.

The move would coincide with the release of the Government’s new long-term strategy for dealing with Covid-19 on September 14th.