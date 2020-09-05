Covid figure announcements leading to ’emotional rollercoaster’, says GP

A leading GP is warning the daily reporting of Covid-19 figures is an ’emotional rollercoaster’ for people and is leading to huge anxiety.

Dr Maitiu O’Tuathail says it would be much more helpful if they were released on a weekly basis with greater context.

Yesterday there 98 cases of Covid-19 were reported with no new deaths.

Dr O’Tuathail says the daily release of case figures is having a big impact on people:

“We had 50 cases on Sunday, 217 cases on Monday and then 80 cases the following day. It is this emotional roller coaster,so when the cases are high people are generally frightened and anxious and when they are low it is falsely reassuring people.

“Because we report the cases as figures with no real context given, they are completely meaningless.”

Intensive Care Units

To date in Ireland there have been 29,303 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1,777 deaths from the virus.

There are currently 48 people in hospital with confirmed cases of Covid-19 and seven people being treated in ICUs.

This comes as doctors have revealed that the majority of patients who have been treated in Intensive Care Units for Covid-19 have survived.

The overall survival rate for the virus nationally in ICU is about 83 per cent, even though some people have been very sick.

Doctors will share what thy have learned about treating critically ill patients at a webinar today.

College of Anaesthesiologists of Ireland president, Dr. Brian Kinirons says patients are getting younger:

“As of today we have nationally seven patients in ICUs around the country with Covid-19. So it may be that this cohort are younger.

“It may reflect the fact that this cohort have less other diseases than the older patients might have. Therefore there is less need for hospitalisation and critical care is less as well.”