Covid payment recipients prohibited from buying council homes

Saturday, September 05, 2020

PEOPLE who are on the government’s Covid-19 payment do not qualify to buy their own council homes.

Cllr Arthur McDonald, cathaoirleach of Muinebheag Municipal District, elicited that information at the September meeting when director of services Michael Brennan presented a housing report.

Cllr McDonald asked if someone on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment could apply for the tenant purchase scheme, given the fact that they were usually in employment and that the €350 payment was close to the threshold.

Mr Brennan replied that they must be in actual employment to qualify and that they could be assessed for suitability when they returned to work.

