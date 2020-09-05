Ireland moving into second chapter of dealing with Covid-19, says Ronan Glynn

Ireland is moving into chapter two of dealing with Covid-19, according to the acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn

He said the government and the National Public Health Emergency Team are finalising a coronavirus plan for the country to take us through the next nine months.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Late Late Show

last night, he said the plan would be published within weeks.

“We are closing the first chapter of Covid-19 and are now moving into chapter two,” he said.

Dr Glynn said he was optimistic that pubs that do not serve food could reopen by Christmas but he said it was dependent on schools reopening safely and the number of Covid-19 cases remaining stable.

He said August was not the right time to reopen wet pubs and places that see people congregated like at sporting events.

He said “if the number of cases stay at a stable level going forward, then all pubs should eventually be able to reopen.

The key for the next few weeks is that schools keep open.

The current chief medical officer commended the Irish people for have learning to live safely with Covid-19, and he siad that the virus was still “under control here. It is the efforts of the Irish people that keep this – and have kept it under control”.

Mental health

He said there is a strong silent majority that has stuck with the measures from the beginning “which gives him great hope”.

However, he said that there is no certainty around what is going to happen in the pandemic. Dr Glynn urged people to get the flu vaccine for the winter ahead and asked the public to continue to check on the elderly.

He said he is also conscious of the strain the pandemic has had on people’s mental health saying:

“I’m acutely aware of the mental health and wellbeing impact that this pandemic has had on people across the country.

“We do not want to see people isolated in their homes this winter, we need people to stay connected.”