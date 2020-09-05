Keen angler Ken lands a whopper

By Suzanne Pender

KEEN fisherman Ken Tucker was in for quite the thrill last week, when he pulled this fantastic 18lbs salmon from the River Slaney.

This super-sized catch of the day is thought to be the largest caught on the Slaney this season, landed by Ken at Clohamon just outside Bunclody.

With the help of another angler, Ken was able to carefully release the salmon back into the river … making sure, of course, to get photographic proof of his beautiful catch first!

“Hopefully his offspring will return again in a few years’ time and be even bigger than its parents,” smiled Ken from Browneshill, Carlow.

When not busily working away at the family business, the well-known Douglas Jewellers on Tullow Street, Ken can be found fishing, having enjoyed a lifelong love of this peaceful pastime.