Latest Covid-19 figures

At least one further case of Covid-19 in Carlow was confirmed this evening.

The case or cases are among 251 cases confirmed nationally.

The exact increase will not be known tomorrow due to how the department of health publish figures.

The county cumulative figure did increase by two this evening. There are now 253 cumulative cases and the rise reflects cases confirmed yesterday.

There has been 37 new Carlow cases in the last two weeks but, positively, only eight in the last seven days.

Yet again there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Of the cases notified today;

• 115 are men / 113 are women

• 69% are under 45 years of age

• 48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

• 54 cases have been identified as community transmission

• 133 in Dublin, 18 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 8 in Offaly, 7 in Galway, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Meath, 6 in Cork, 5 in Donegal, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Waterford, and the remaining 18 cases in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Laois, Leitrim, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Sligo, and Tipperary.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “While there is a significant number of cases in Dublin today, it is important to look at the day’s figures in the context of our 7 and 14 day incidence rates. NPHET pays close attention to trends and patterns in the data over time in order to analyse the progression of COVID-19 both across the country and in particular areas or settings.”

“However, it is now really important that people in Dublin keep their social contacts as low as possible. It is also vitally important that if you feel unwell, you self-isolate immediately. Phone your GP without delay if you have a concern. Know the symptoms to pay close attention to – cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of taste or smell.

“Given the increase in the number of cases in Dublin, the HSE has opened two pop-up COVID-19 swabbing centres in Dublin this weekend, at Croke Park and at Castleknock Health Centre. Please come forward for testing if you have any concerns. Remember that if you do need a test, it will be free.”