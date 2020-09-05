Man arrested in Tipperary after seizure of drugs worth €35,000

  • Home >
Saturday, September 05, 2020

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €35,000 of drugs from a property in Cashel, Co Tipperary.

At approximately 3:30pm yesterday Gardaí from the Cahir District Drug unit executed a search warrant at a residential property in Cashel.

During the course of the search, Gardaí discovered €32,000 worth of cannabis and a quantity of cannabis herb and cocaine.

They also found drug paraphernalia including heat lamps as well as three stun guns.

A male in his 30s was arrested and was detained at Cahir Garda Station. He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Cashel District Court this morning.

