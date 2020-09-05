Paul excelled at DIY and was a big fan of the Kilkenny hurlers

By Charlie Keegan

THERE was a profound sense of loss and regret at news of the death at his home on Thursday 30 July of Paul (Patrick) Donoghue, Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

Aged 64, Paul was given a terminal diagnosis of lung cancer a year before his passing. During his final year he was minded with great love and care by his wife Agnes and their children Vinny, Valerie and Louise.

Throughout his illness, Paul showed great courage and stoicism, leading his daughter Valerie to say that while medically they were minding him, Paul was minding his beloved family, retaining his sense of fun, wit and good humour to the very end and comforting them.

A native of the Coon area of Co Kilkenny, Paul was son of Moll (née Staunton) and the late Jim Donoghue. His father predeceased him in October 2017.

At the age of 15, Paul went to work with Roadmaster Caravans in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny. He subsequently worked for Läpple (Ireland) Ltd in Carlow for some 20 years. Paul went on to have a variety of jobs, being employed in Bolger’s Yard, Bagenalstown, Walsh’s Hardware in Bagenalstown and also with Tanco Engineering, which was his final permanent job.

He was also a barman, working as a young man in Meaney’s of Leighlinbridge and, in more recent times, in The Red Lion licensed premises on the town’s Regent Street.

Paul was great at DIY and was the go-to man for family, neighbours or friends in that regard, being a great tiler and capable of undertaking almost any job with his hands.

As a Kilkenny man, Paul was a dedicated follower of the Cats in hurling and revelled in the many All-Ireland successes of the county down the years. He was also a fervent follower of the Dubs in football.

The manner of Paul’s marriage to Agnes Dermody from Ballinaboley, Leighlinbridge is worth relating. He had his mind made up to go to England with some friends. At that time, Paul and Agnes were ‘an item’ and rather than head off by car with his friends, Paul asked to be let off at the Ballinaboley Road – the rest is romantic history.

Paul and Agnes married and went on to have a very happy life together, rearing two sons and two daughters.

It came as a great blow to Paul when his youngest son Paul was killed in a road-traffic accident on the Bagenalstown/Leighlinbridge road in June 2004. Paul was aged 17 and a student at Bagenalstown Vocational School at the time.

The Donoghues were greatly supported by their extended family in caring for Paul and have expressed deep appreciation for that support. The family have lived at Eastwood for the past 40 years and were among the first residents of the estate, being held in high esteem.

Paul reposed at home on Friday 31 July, with prayers being led that evening by Fr Declan Foley, PP, Bagenalstown.

His remains were removed to St Andrew’s Parish Church on Saturday morning. The Donoghue family felt it was a great tribute to Patrick to see so many townspeople lining the funeral route. They saw it as a display of unity towards the family.

Fr Declan was chief celebrant of Paul’s funeral Mass, which was restricted by Covid-19 regulations. He was assisted by Fr Pat Hennessy, PP, Leighlinbridge, Fr Tom Lalor, CC, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland and former PP, Leighlinbridge, and Deacon Patrick Roche.

The readings at Mass were by Mary Callaghan (sister) and Mags Kavanagh (sister-in-law), with Prayers of the Faithful being recited by family members and grandchildren – Paul had a great love for his seven grandchildren.

The Offertory gifts were brought forward by George Donoghue (brother) and Kathleen Rogers (sister-in-law).

In a eulogy, Paul’s daughter Valerie Walsh referred to the manner in which her dad had kept the family at ease throughout his illness, retaining his sense of humour. His motto was: ‘If we don’t laugh, we will cry, so we might as well laugh.’ Valerie concluded her eulogy be saying: “Thank you dad, for the laughs.”

The town I loved so well was played on CD during Mass, while the remains left the church to the strains of Luke Kelly’s The old man.

Following Mass, Paul was laid to rest in the local Cemetery of the Assumption, with Fr Foley saying the final prayers at the graveside.

Paul’s death is grievously mourned by his loving wife Agnes, children Vinny (Carlow), Valerie Walsh (Eastwood) and Louise Salter (Fr Cummins Park, Bagenalstown), his heartbroken mother Moll Donoghue (Conway Park, Bagenalstown), cherished grandchildren Holly, Ruby, Luke, Keith, James, Jack and Josh, daughter-in-law Karen, sons-in-law Keith and Micko, sister Mary Callaghan (Naas), brothers George (Old Leighlin, Carlow) and Ger (Carlow town), mother-in-law Peggy, father-in-law Patrick Dermody, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, by nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and his circle of friends. Paul was predeceased by his son Paul and father Jim and parents-in-law Patrick and Peggy (née Nevin) Dermody.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Paul (Patrick) Donoghue was celebrated on Sunday 30 August in St Andrew’s Church.