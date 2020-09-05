Socially distant flyover marks day in honour of frontline workers

Firefighters, gardaí, paramedics and lifeboat crews sounded horns and sirens across the country today for National Services Day in honour of frontline workers.

Three helicopters from the Irish Air Corps also made a flyover of Dublin city centre to mark the occasion paying special tribute to the victims of Covid-19.

In 2018, the Government declared the first Saturday in each September as National Services Day in recognition of all emergency and frontline services. The event was marked in previous years by a major parade through Dublin which was unable to take place this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee joined representatives of 24 agencies for a short ceremony at Collins’ Barracks in the city, while motorists were asked to honk their horns and church bells rang out for the event.

Owen Medland, the RNLI’s lifesaving manager, said it was a day to remember those who had passed away: “They’re in the forefront of our mind.

“We’ve got many, many people within our services who have been touched both in their own loss or just witnessing and I think it’s a time for reflection as well, this first Saturday of September.”

The Justice Minister commended those working on the frontline as she marked the day: “I have seen at first hand their tremendous professionalism and dedication, in what can be very challenging circumstances.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to publicly thank them and all our emergency services for the quiet heroism of their chosen career.”

Minister McEntee also reflected on the death in June this year of Detective Garda Colm Horkan: “On this day, I think particularly of Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who tragically lost his life in the service of the State this year.

“In his selfless commitment to community and country, Detective Horkan represented the very best of An Garda Síochána and indeed of all our frontline services. We remember and honour him today.”

The day is organised each year by the Frontline Emergency and Security Services Éire Forum (FESSEF) in a volunteer-led effort.