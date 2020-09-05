What’s planned for your area

Friday, September 04, 2020

Carlow County Council received five planning applications in the period between 28 August and 3 September

 

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

 

Borris

John Kavanagh wishes to alter previously approved planning permission which will consist of modifying two dwellings from one bedroom units to two bedroom units at Green Drake Public House, Main Street, Borris.

 

Bunclody

EEW Ltd wishes to construct a two-storey, part three-storey tourism and leisure accommodation building. This comprises 30 en-suite bedrooms reception, reception area and lounge facility at Carrigduff, Bunclody.

 

Carlow

John Bolger wishes to construct a two-storey extension to existing dwelling at Roncalli Place,

Green Lane, Carlow.

Des Brennan wishes to demolish existing domestic garage and the construction of a new domestic garage at Terra Nova, Burrin Road, Paupish, Carlow.

Thomas O’Brien wishes to retain permission for existing works to include alterations to an existing entrance and permission for construction of dwelling and domestic garage at Talbot Terrace, Brownshill, Carlow.

Filed under:

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Latest Covid-19 figures

Friday, 04/09/20 - 7:32pm

The funeral arrangements of Jack Brennan, Christy Kennedy, Christopher Edmonds and Pakie Murphy

Friday, 04/09/20 - 7:17pm

Charities’ umbrella group welcomes funding of €11m

Friday, 04/09/20 - 7:03pm

Similar Articles

Bagenalstown has one of highest commercial vacancy rates in Ireland

Saturday, 29/08/20 - 9:47am

Tullow townhouses receive the green light

Friday, 28/08/20 - 8:57pm

What’s planned for your area

Thursday, 27/08/20 - 8:31pm