A student’s worth is not defined by points

By Fr Paddy Byrne

I HAVE a recurring dream; it centres itself around my leaving cert. I find myself sitting my history exam and not having a clue about any of the questions. I wake up anxious, but with a great sense of relief. The leaving cert is never easy, but this year it has been most challenging.

The celebrated British adventurer Bear Grylls was asked in an interview where did he find the courage, strength and resilience to survive in remote deserts, mountains and castaway islands. His response was simple: “Any strength I have comes from when I am on my own, on my knees; it comes from taking time to be still with God.”

Tomorrow, more than 60,000 students will receive their leaving certificate results. I suggest that results on a piece of paper can never determine or define the fantastic, unique gifts and talents that every young person has in abundance. To measure kindness, compassion, optimism, energy, humour … is far more important. Humbly, I find young people fantastic and in living with this pandemic life has been really challenging for them.

This year’s leaving cert students have navigated a very different final term, with its palpable loss of iconic moments that can never be restored or regained. Let no-one ever say “sure you’re the class of 2020, you’ve had it easy”, but they haven’t. So much … too much … has been asked of them in recent months as they were somersaulted from one possible scenario to another.

There were strong voices on either side of the argument: sitting ‘state exams’ versus the awarding of ‘predictive grades’. These students were the ones who were caught in the middle. Now, a little distance from that decision, which was made in the best interests of public safety, they still carry those worries, those losses, those concerns.

The leaving cert is a rite of passage. It’s more than a school, it’s the spirit. It’s more than a class, it’s the memories. It’s more than a team, it’s the bonding. And those parallels are beautifully captured in Leave Taking, a novel by Australian children’s author and poet Lorraine Marwood. It tells the story of a family who have decided to leave their farm after the death of their little daughter Leah from cancer. Her older brother Toby knows nowhere else to call home; he spends the day with his dog Trigger saying goodbye to all the places, all the things, all the little memories that has made the farm his home. No matter what age we are, endings are as important as beginnings.

This generation is more conscious and environmentally attuned to climate change and climate justice than any previous one. I think of the Friday school strike for climate change and its founder Greta Thunberg, the same age as yourselves. You must now be the leaders of this movement and the prophet Micah reminds us how we protect our environment and how we care for one another by acting justly, loving tenderly and walking humbly with your God.

During his papacy, Pope Francis has demonstrated his capacity to engage with young people. He clearly understands the pressures they are under today, the challenges they experience and their fears. At the vigil of World Youth Day in Krakow in 2016, the pope explained how fear leads to “the feeling of being closed in on oneself, trapped”. He challenged the 1.6 million young pilgrims there to go back home and make a difference, remarking that “Jesus is inviting you, calling you, to leave your mark on life, to leave a mark on history … your own and that of many others as well”. Speaking recently about faith, Pope Francis said: “Jesus keeps knocking on our doors, the doors of our lives. He doesn’t do this by magic with special effects, with flashing lights and fireworks. Jesus keeps knocking on our door in the faces of our brothers and sisters, in the faces of our neighbours, in the faces of those at our side.”

May the good Lord bless all our young people at this time, especially those receiving their leaving cert results this week.