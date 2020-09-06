Anti-mask posters appear around Waterford city overnight

By Sarah Slater

Scores of anti-mask and anti-vaccination posters were placed on shop fronts and bridges in Waterford city overnight.

The large yellow posters with the slogan, no to mandatory testing, no to mandatory vaccines and no to mandatory face coverings, were placed on the outside of several shop front’s along the city’s cobbled square.

Shop fronts targeted include McDonald’s, Eir, EBS Building Society and Pandora jewellery shop. Even larger banners were also placed along the busy quay front.

In a statement Gardaí said that “there were no complaints in relation to the incident and all banners appear to be down.”

Independent TD Mattie McGrath said: “The placing of the posters seems to be a random act but they were breaking the law by putting posters on private property. He said it is a mystery as to what they are trying to achieve here and he called it a real “pandora’s box.”

It comes as last month, three men were arrested during anti-lockdown protest outside the Custom House in Dublin city. Another man was released without charge pending a summons.