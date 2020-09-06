Coronavirus: no new deaths and 138 new cases in the Republic

A mural pays tribute to healthcare workers. Photo: Brian Lawless/Press Association.

There have been no new deaths and 138 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic, according to the Department of Health.

Of the cases notified today, 67 per cent are under 45 years of age.

39 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 23 cases have been identified as community transmission.

68 of the cases are located in Dublin, 13 in Limerick, nine in Galway, nine in Kildare, five in Cork, five in Wexford, five in Wicklow, and the remaining 24 cases are spread across Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, and Westmeath.

Rising numbers

It comes as Dubliners have been urged to keep their social contacts to a minimum, after more than 130 of the 231 new cases reported yesterday were located in the region.

The number of new cases confirmed yesterday was the highest daily number recorded in four months, as there has also been a steady rise in hospital admissions.

The incidence rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 in Ireland is now higher than in 20 other countries across the continent of Europe, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The Republic’s rate of the disease increased from 31.6 per 100,000 of its population yesterday to 33.2 today, rising about two figures in the space of a day.

Just ten countries in Europe now have a higher incidence rate of the virus among their populations than the Republic.

The HSE’s chief clinical officer said the people of Ireland need to “redouble our efforts” when it comes to following guidelines as the country reopens. Dr Colm Henry said that just because younger people are getting the virus, this does not mean it cannot still spread to the elderly.