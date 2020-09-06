Death notices and funeral arrangements

Mary MEALEY (née Keating)

212 O`Hanrahan Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

Mary Mealey died 5 September 2020 (peacefully) at her son Mick’s home, surrounded by her loving family in her 90th year, formerly of Castlehill. Predeceased by her husband William and son George; much loved mother of Willie, Pat, Mick, Catherine, Anne (Anna) and Olive. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11am for family and close friends in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/.

Jack Brennan

Jack Brennan (Retired Armer Salmon, Carlow) of Millview, Paupish, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 4 September at his home.

Beloved husband of Betty, much loved father of Mick, Tom, Marian, John, Liz, Georgie and the late Maurice and cherished brother of Molly and the late Mickey, Murt, Jimmy and Betty.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, his 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, especially his grand-daughter and special friend Stephanie.

Reposing at his home for family and close friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, in The Holy Family Church, Askea, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Jack’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service on Monday 7 September, 2020, at 11am by using the following link http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.

Christy Kennedy

Christy Kennedy died (peacefully) at home on 4 September surrounded by his loving family. Formerly of Cournellan, Borris. Beloved husband of Eva and much loved father of Michael, Ciaran and Aisling. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, sisters Sr Kathleen (St Leo’s), Sr Betty (Nazareth House) and Mary Dagg (Tullamore), daughters-in-law Fidelma and Catherine-Ann, adored grandchildren Cian, Grace, Aaron and Milo, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and burial will take place. Please use the online Condolences link below to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Askea Parish website, using this link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/ at 2pm on Monday.

Murphy, Laurence (Larry)

Larry Murphy, Castlefield, Orchard, Knocklyon, D16, late of Belgard Heights, D24 and formerly of St Mullins Co.Carlow, 5 September 2020 (peacefully) at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Beloved husband and best friend of Rita and loving father of Clinton. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughter-in-law Sonya, grandchildren Leon, Elle and Kloe, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends especially those at St Mark’s GAA Club.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings on Tuesday (September 8th) in St. Mark’s Church, Springfield at 11:30am. Funeral numbers are restricted to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions can view the service via this link https://youtu.be/MYtOA8Wjz1Q