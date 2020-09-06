Draft guidelines for reopening all pubs contain few new restrictions

New draft guidelines to allow for the reopening of “wet” pubs, whose doors remain shut across Ireland, contain few additional restrictions than those currently imposed upon premises serving food.

The new guidelines drawn up for the sector by Fáilte Ireland outline that social distancing can be reduced to one metre from the standard two in a controlled environment, according to the Irish Times.

However, pre-booking and time-limited slots will not be required if a physical distance of two metres can be maintained. This means pubs operating under these conditions will not have to limit customers to spending no longer than 105 minutes on the premises.

Publicans will only be permitted to serve people at their tables, and will be required to fully disinfect their bars a minimum of twice a day.

All patrons will have to vacate the premises by 11.30pm each night, meaning late night bars and nightclubs are likely to remain closed.

Chief executive of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, Padraig Cribben, said publicans were willing to work with the guidelines on offer: “The guidelines as presented will be onerous for our members to implement but at this stage publicans are desperate to open so will find a way to make them work.

“We’ve seen restaurants and pubs serving food successfully trade over the past eight weeks so the pathway is there for the remainder of pubs to follow.”

Mr Cribben said publicans needed clarity on a reopening date: “Huge challenges remain for the trade, not least making socially distanced pubs a success. Right now, we need clarity and certainty on when our members will be allowed open. The guidelines are only useful when we get that opening date.

“Ireland is the last country in Europe where pubs remain shut… We need to learn to live alongside the virus. Opening pubs is part of that process.”